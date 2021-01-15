Remembering Chandler Police Officer Tyler Britt, who passed away after contracting COVID-19
Chandler police officer Tyler Britt lost his battle with COVID-19 on Monday.

Since then, there has been an outpouring of love and support to his family and Chandler police.

It shows just how big of an impact he left on the community.