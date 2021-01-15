Remembering Chandler Police Officer Tyler Britt, who passed away after contracting COVID-19

Chandler police officer Tyler Britt lost his battle with COVID-19 on Monday.
Since then, there has been an outpouring of love and support to his family and Chandler police.
It shows just how big of an impact he left on the community.
Tyler Britt spent 19 years with the department.
