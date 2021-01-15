President-Elect Joe Biden Releases COVID-19 Relief Plan

On Thursday night, President-Elect Joe Biden introduced his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan - the "American Rescue" plan.
KDKA's Lindsay Ward breaks down the details of Biden's plan.
President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal on Thursday, saying in prime-time remarks that bold..
President-elect Biden unveils COVID-19 relief plan