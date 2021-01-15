Tribhanga | No Rating Movie Review | Kajol | Tanvi Azmi | Mithila Palkar

A story of a dysfunctional family of three generations of mothers and daughters, Tribhanga explores the complexities, emotions and dynamics of three generations of mothers and daughters.

Directed by actor-director Renuka Shahahe and starring Tanvi Azmi, Kajol and Mithila Palkar in lead roles, the film pushes you to re-examine your relationship with your mothers.

Contrary to the notion that moms know everything and they can never be wrong Tribhanga tells you that it is absolutely fine for a mother to make wrong choices and no child should ever judge them.

But at the same time it also emphasizes on the need to have a better communication with your mother.

The plot revolves around Kajol, plays a famous actor and Odissi dancer Anuradha Apte and she resents her mother Nayan, played by Tanvi for not giving her a childhood that one should get.

Adding to the dynamics is Anu's daughter Masha played by Mithila whose bond with her mother has its own journey.

Tribhanga is about how their life choices transform their relationship with each other and what happens when self-realizations happen.

The film is now streaming of Netflix.