Biden Unveils $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Plan

On Thursday, President-elect Joe Biden unveiled his plan to "rescue" the United States from the crippling effects of the pandemic.

From the very first of the nearly 400,000 lost American souls and counting to the millions of you just looking for a fighting chance in this economy, I promise you we will not forget you, Joe Biden, via statement.

The plan requests $400 billion for COVID-19 management.

$440 billion to help communities and businesses.

And $1 trillion in direct coronavirus relief, including a round of $1,400 stimulus checks.

The plan also includes $160 billion to speed up vaccination procedures, $400 a week in unemployment benefits, .

An expanded child tax credit and raising minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Despite a continually divided Congress, Biden is hopeful that the relief plan can be quickly implemented.

A crisis of deep human suffering is in plain sight.

There’s no time to waste.

We have to act and we have to act now, Joe Biden, via statement