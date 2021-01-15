Mask Maker Recognized By Governor Reynolds
Being recognized by a political leader.
Kimt news 3's alexjirgee chizek (chee?
"*zik) of britt *- who's mask making efforts is getting the attention of governor kim these beautifully made masks right in front of me here were made by a britt woman.
This week ?
"* she is being recognizd for her mask making efforts by governor kim reynolds.
A master sewer?
"* blanche chizek started making masks initially for her family.
But soon ?
"* word spread around town.
"people started saying, well blanche, can you make us 5 or 10 or whatever?
And i said yeah."
The amount of masks she would make grew ?
"* and she gae them to churches and the hospital?
"* all at no cost.
"i bought a lot of material, but i also have had people call and say, blanche, i have some material."
Blanche's work would be recognized by the governor during her condition of the state address this week.
Despite the recognition ?
"* she remains humble about doing the right thing ?
"* even if she's become a local celebrity of sorts.
"wednesday morning, i never got away that phone.
People were congratulatin g me, other people do it too, but you to cut down on ear irritation ?
"* chizek (chee?
"* zik) used cotton and polyester t?
"* shirs in place of the elastic to make them more comfortable to wear./// do you remember the miracle on the hudson?
