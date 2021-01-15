Mask Maker Recognized By Governor Reynolds

Mask making efforts are getting the attention of Governor Kim Reynolds.

Being recognized by a political leader.

Kimt news 3's alexjirgee chizek (chee?

"*zik) of britt *- who's mask making efforts is getting the attention of governor kim these beautifully made masks right in front of me here were made by a britt woman.

This week ?

"* she is being recognizd for her mask making efforts by governor kim reynolds.

A master sewer?

"* blanche chizek started making masks initially for her family.

But soon ?

"* word spread around town.

"people started saying, well blanche, can you make us 5 or 10 or whatever?

And i said yeah."

The amount of masks she would make grew ?

"* and she gae them to churches and the hospital?

"* all at no cost.

"i bought a lot of material, but i also have had people call and say, blanche, i have some material."

Blanche's work would be recognized by the governor during her condition of the state address this week.

Despite the recognition ?

"* she remains humble about doing the right thing ?

"* even if she's become a local celebrity of sorts.

"wednesday morning, i never got away that phone.

People were congratulatin g me, other people do it too, but you to cut down on ear irritation ?

"* chizek (chee?

"* zik) used cotton and polyester t?

