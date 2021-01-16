Increase in 2021 travel plans

The pandemic./// after being cooped up for so long ?

"* some of us may be considering booking a nice getaway for spring break or summer.

Or is the pandemic prompting us to think twice before planning a big vacation?

For the answer we turn to kimt news 3's world?

"* traveling corresponden t nick kruszalnicki.

He joins us live.

Nick?

George i spoke to a travel agent earlier this afternoon who told me people are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel ?

"* and they are getting more requests from folks who want to get out of town.

According to carol behne (bean) who runs destination travel ?

"* says things have really picked up quite a bit compared to six months ago.

Bookings for destination weddings are hot this year.

But spring break travel is taking a hit ?

"* she says thats down 50 percent from normal ?

*- because many schools are forgoing the holiday to make up for lost time.

Behne also tells me vacation destinations are doing everything they can to keep their guests safe a lot of the resorts in the foreign countries have really really good protocols as far as cleaning.

Making sure the rooms have been cleaned and no one is in it for 24 hours.

Social distancing in the restaurants.

One thing she is concerned about ?

"* the new c?

"*d?

"*c guidelines requirin covid testing for people coming into the united states.

That takes effect on january 26th.

Reporting live, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.

Thank you nick.

