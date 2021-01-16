Lt Governor Kiran Bedi welcomes new Puducherry DGP RS Krishnia

IPS Ranvir Singh Krishnia took charge as the Director-General of Police (DGP) of Puducherry.

He succeeded Balaji Srivastava, who has been transferred to New Delhi after 1.5 years' long stint in the Union Territory.

Krishnia called on Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi at her respective office.

Krishnia belongs to 1989 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) in the AGMUT cadre.

He had served in various capacities in different states.

With a heavy heart, Lieutenant Governor Bedi bid adieu to Balaji Srivastava.

During Srivastava's period Rowdyism and Land grabbing came under strict control in the Union Territory.