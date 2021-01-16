Alex Azar's Snarky Resignation Letter Calls Out Trump For Making Him Look Bad

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar will resign on January 20, the same day of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Azar used his departure letter to condemn President Donald Trump over his role in inciting last week's violent attack on the US Capitol.

According to Business Insider, Azar said that Trump's actions following the election 'threaten to tarnish' the administration's accomplishments.

Azar is one of a growing list of other Cabinet officials who have already announced their departures.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who has called the riots 'unconscionable,' was one of the first top Trump officials to condemn the attack.