U.S. Health Secretary Azar resigns: CNN

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has resigned, citing last week's attack on the Capitol, CNN reported on Friday.

Citing last week's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, Azar joins a wave of Cabinet members and other government officials who have stepped down after the attack.

In his resignation letter to President Donald Trump dated January 12, Azar lauded what he cited as the administration's successes, such as the rapid development of coronavirus vaccines and therapeutics.

But he voiced concern that last week's mob siege of the Capitol, and Trump's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud, would quote "threaten to tarnish these and other historic legacies of this administration." Azar added that quote "The attacks on the Capitol were an assault on our democracy and on the tradition of peaceful transitions of power." Azar said he plans to stay in his role until January 20, when president-elect Joe Biden's team takes over.