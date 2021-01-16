Woman Charged With Taking Item From Pelosi's Office

A Missouri woman has been charged with five counts for taking a splintered nameplate belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Newser reports Emily Hernandez committed the deed during the January 6th riot at the US Capitol.

Hernandez was charged, among other crimes, with disorderly conduct and the stealing or disposing of government property.

The FBI received online tips from at least three people saying they saw Hernandez in TV news footage.

She was filmed holding up a broken engraved piece of wood bearing the words 'House' and 'Nancy' during the storming of the Capitol.