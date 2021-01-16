Springfield Prepares For Possible Armed Protests Ahead Of Inauguration, But All Quiet So Far This Weekend
The Illinois State Capitol is on alert this weekend, following FBI warnings that it could be the target of violent protesters, but so far this weekend all has been quiet outside the statehouse.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.