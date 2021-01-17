Madhya Pradesh: Horrific gangrape of a 13-year-old after she was kidnapped | Oneindia News

In a horrific incident, a 13-year-old girl was kidnapped and gang-raped by nine men in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district twice within five days.According to the police, the 13-year-old girl was first kidnapped by a young man known to her on January 4 and then raped-by him and six of his friends for two days.

Before letting her go on January 5, the accused threatened to kill-her if she told anybody so she did not file a complaint.

The horror was repeated six days later as she was again kidnapped on January 11 by one of the seven men who raped-her before and then held captive in jungles as well as a roadside eatery, where three of them again raped-her.

