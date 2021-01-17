Cow Pongal celebrated with traditional dance and music in Coimbatore: Watch | Oneindia News

'Cow Pongal’ was celebrated with traditional dance and music in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore with full fervour.

It attracted the tourists and local visitors in large numbers.

‘Cow Pongal’ was celebrated at Isha Yoga Centre where thousands of people gathered for the massive celebration.

Pongal is a popular harvest festival in Tamil Nadu.

It marks the beginning of ‘Uttarayana’-the northward journey of the sun.

It signals the end of the harvest season and offers a special thanksgiving to the sun, earth and cattle.

