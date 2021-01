Sonu Sood opens tailor shop, offers free service: Watch viral video| Oneindia News

Sonu Sood’s latest tweet announcing his very own ‘tailor shop’ has left netizens amused after the actor took no guarantee of the products stitched by him.

In the 20-second clip, the ‘Dabangg’ actor can be seen operating a sewing machine while attempting to stitch a piece of fabric.

“Sonu Sood tailor shop,” he tweeted.

While many were left amused, others congratulated Sood for his new job.

