HR McMaster accuses Trump of 'anti-leadership'

Former Trump national security adviser H.R.
McMaster tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that President Trump has undermined the rule of law in the United States.
Former Trump national security adviser H.R.
McMaster tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that President Trump has undermined the rule of law in the United States.
Former Trump national security adviser H.R. McMaster tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that he thinks another Trump presidential bid in..
John Bolton: Trump is ‘throwing rocks through windows’ HR McMaster: Trump’s actions sowing doubt among electorate Donald..