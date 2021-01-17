Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passes away

Legendary Indian classical musician and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passed away in his Mumbai residence on January 17.

The celebrated musician was an Indian classical musician in the Hindustani classical music tradition, belonging to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana.

He was laid to rest in Mumbai with full state honours.

He was a recipient of several accolades including the Padma Shri in 1991, followed by Padma Bhushan in 2006 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the legendary musician's demise and extended condolences to his family and admirers.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister showered praise on Ustad Mustafa Khan, saying that he was a stalwart of creativity whose works endeared him to people across generations.

On the loss of a legend par excellence, the music fraternity and political leaders from across the spectrum extended their condolences through social media.