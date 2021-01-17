How Sarah Jessica Parker made her marriage to Matthew Broderick last

On the heels of the "Sex and the City" reboot on HBO Max, this New York City love story tops them all.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have been married for nearly 24 years.
Find out how these Hollywood darlings met and got hitched.
Sarah Jessica Parker has sold her New York City home for $15 million, more than 20 years after she and her husband Matthew..