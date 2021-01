High Surf and Breezy Gusty Winds

GOOD MORNINGCLEAR TO MOSTLY CLOUDYSKIES THIS EARLY MORNINGWITH LIMITED COASTAL FOGFOR NOW.

HOWEVER, WE HAVEFOG INLAND FOG INHOLLISTER, THE SANTA CRUZMOUNTAINS ALONG THE SUMMITAND CARMEL VALLEY.

LOCALTEMPS 33-53?

DEGREES.ACROSS MID MORING, COLDERAIR ASSOCIATED WITH LASTNIGHT'S COLD FRONT,WILL KEEP TEMPERATURESCHILLY, BUT WILL OPEN UP OURSKIES WITH DRY AIRMIXING OUT LOCAL CLOUDSDOWN TO CLEAR-PARTLYCLOUDY.EXCEPT FOR MONTEREY -THERECOASTAL LOW CLOUDS DRIFT INFROM HALF MOONBAY.THIS AFTERNOON, SUNNY TOPARTLY CLOUDY SKIES.DECREASING HIGH CLOUDS.MODERATE NW WINDS ACTIVATEA SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY.WINDS 15-25 MPH, GUSTS TO 30MPH.LOCAL AFTERNOON HIGHS:COAST WIDESPREAD 57-63DEGREES.INLAND AREAS.

60-65?DEGREES.ACROSS THE NEXT 8 DAYS.

AROLLERCOASTER RIDE OFFLUCTUATING TEMPS.BELOW SEASONAL TEMPSTODAY, A BIT WARMERTUESDAY, COOL AGAINWEDNESDAYLOCAL TEMPS TREND WARMERFRIDAY ACROSS THE WEEKEND.##