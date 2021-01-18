Guy Slips And Rolls Down Mountain While Attempting To Fetch His Skiis

This guy's gear fell off while skiing on a mountain.
He tried to climb down the slope to get his skiis back but slipped instead.
This incident caused the skier to roll down to the bottom of the hill and lose his poles in the snow as well.
This guy's gear fell off while skiing on a mountain.
He tried to climb down the slope to get his skiis back but slipped instead.
This incident caused the skier to roll down to the bottom of the hill and lose his poles in the snow as well.
This guy attempted to ski down the handrails. He skied on the bars but slipped and crashed into the stairs. This incident caused..
This guy attempted to ski down a snowy mountain. He launched off a platform but, instead of landing smoothly, the guy crashed into..