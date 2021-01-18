Jennifer Lopez Claps Back At Instagram User Accusing Her Of Getting 'Tons' Of Botox
Whether it's about body positivity or beauty tips, Jennifer Lopez is all about promoting better health with her new beauty line.

But when a skeptic threw some shade her way, the "Jenny From The Block" singer quickly clapped back.