Jennifer Lopez Claps Back At Instagram User Accusing Her Of Getting 'Tons' Of Botox

Whether it's about body positivity or beauty tips, Jennifer Lopez is all about promoting better health with her new beauty line.
But when a skeptic threw some shade her way, the "Jenny From The Block" singer quickly clapped back.
Jennifer Lopez said she’s never had Botox, injectables or surgery after an Instagram user accused her of getting work done.