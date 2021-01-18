Mass Vaccine Clinic

Coming up.

Thanks for joining us this evening.

I'm dan shaffer.

Najahe sherman is off tonight.

We start tonight with team coverage of the vaccine roll out.

Today - alabama officially moved into phase 1-b.

That means anyone over the age of 75 and first responders are now eligible.

We start with waya 31's breken terry - who spent the day at helen keller hospital's vaccination clinic at northwest shoals community college.

Breken?

About 250 people got their first shot of the vaccine today but the hospital told me it still has a waiting list with thousands of people on it.

These are the first people 75 and up who aren't on the frontlines of the virus to get the vaccine in the shoals area.

Many people told me they had hesitations about getting the vaccine but felt in the long run it was smarter to go on and get it.

Helen keller hospital president kyle buchanan said they've had record numbers of people hospitalized with the virus the last several weeks and seeing this clinic today help the most vulnerable population gives some hope that relief is in sight.

<to prevent what could be a possible er admission for covid among these patitients and instead giving them a shot and a bandaid and hopefully prevent them from ever having to encounter covid is huge for us.

It means a lot.

> buchanan said they too have a vaccine shortage and more poeple want the vaccine than is avalible.

He doesn't know when they will get more doses from the state and be able to have one of these vaccination clinics.

Live in muscle shoals bt waay31.