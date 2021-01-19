Twitter bans reaction

We ask local people about the recent Twitter bans.

Giant, twitter, has caused controversy after it's decision to ban president trump and several of his allies from the platform after alleging that his tweets were inciting violence.

News 12's kenan scott spoke with chattanoogans on how they feel regarding twitter's speech polices.

Social media censorship has become a hot button issue since twitter and other outlets like facebook and snapchat decided to ban president trump in the wake of the capitol hill riot.

I spoke with chattanooga locals about their thoughts on the issue, and whether they believed that it was a violation of free speech.

"you have a freedom to lie, really.

But when that speech becomes dangerous that's when it's actually illegal."

In the wake of social media giant twitter banning accounts ranging from president trump to representative marjorie taylor greene, an ensuing debate has erupted over whether these actions constitute as censorship.

The washington post reports that online misinformation fell by a whopping 73 percent following the president being banned from twitter and other social media sites, citing data from research firm zignal labs.

Some say that the move was justified to curtail further violence.

"when speech becomes dangerous, we have to do something about it.

You can't yell fire in a crowded theater, as commonly said.

So i think it is within their rights, if they deem it to be dangerous speech."

Locals that i spoke with were divided regarding twitter's move to ban certain accounts, like president trump's, from their platform.

While some said that it was within their rights as a private company to do so, others said that they should be held to a different standard as a place of public discourse.

"the thing is, everybody's always arguing how they're a private company they can do what they want.

But the only people saying that are the people that agree with the policies that twitter is doing.

If you're going to classify yourself as a private company, then you should start saying that, 'okay, here's what we want on our platform, here's what we don't want.'

But if you're advertising like, 'oh you can post your thoughts here, you can say whatever you want', and then you go back on that, i think they should be held accountable to that."

This local man argued that the rules of twitter were unfairly biased against conservative voices.

"we can say what we want, right?

On the left, we can say what we want.

But you can't say what you want because we don't like it, basically."

And while representative green's twitter account has been unlocked following a twelve-hour ban, she is now slamming the social media outlet for what she says are unfair practices in regulating speech.

Reporting live in chattanooga,