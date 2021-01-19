First Day Of Vaccine Phase 1B

Preparations already underway for clinics tomorrow.

We start with waay 31's max cohan.

He's live from john hunt park -- where huntsville hospital officials say their soft opening exceeded expectations!

.

Dan, according to the hospital -- 210 doses were administered here today .there wasn't a single no-show or adverse reaction...and those who received the vaccine are saying others shouldn't hesitate to roll up their sleeves.

Ann stone -- received first dose monday "why not?

I mean when i was a child i took the polio vaccine, i took the small pox vaccine, i took measles vaccine and this just is smart to do."

More than 16-thousand people have already signed up to be vaccinated by huntsville hospital...on monday 210 of them received their first doses at the vaccination clinic at john hunt park.ann stone was first in line and said she felt grateful... "this is one advantage of being older."

In total -- the hospital says about 800 people were vaccinated monday at the park and the corporate university sites.

But the hospital wasn't the only group vaccinating the community...at the madison county health department more than 480 doses were administered during the first day of 1-b..

Johnny lacour said he feels like a hero -- since many have told him they plan to see how the vaccine impacts him before they get it.

Johnny lacour -- vaccinated by health department "yes, i was scared at first.

I listened to other people, but i had to take matters in my own hands.

You know, do i want to live or die?

And today, i want to live."

On tuesday the hospital plans to vaccinate about 325 people at the park...tracy doughty the hospital's vice president of operations says the soft opening put them on a great path.

Tracy doughty -- vp of operations, huntsville hospital "we just had a quick after- action review, i'm gonna change the layout just a little bit to see if it flows better, but we'll continually do that until we get it perfect.

But today was great, a-plus."

Now as we mentioned earlier this isn't the only location where the hospital is currently administering the vaccine...but they plan to phase out the corporate university location in early february and doughty says they'll likely be here at john hunt park through the summer..live in huntsville, max cohan, waay 31 news..