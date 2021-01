MCSO deputies helping secure inauguration

Martin County deputies are among the security teams in place ahead of inauguration.

TONIGHT - MEGHANMCROBERTS CAUGHT UP WITH THEM- TO SEE HOW OUR LOCAL LAWENFORCEMENT WILL HELP KEEPHISTORIC MOMENT SAFE.< LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERSFROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY- MOVINGIN TO D-C MONDAY- INCLUDINGMARTIN COUNTY DEPUTIES SWORNIN ON ARRIVALOTHER OFFICERS TASKED WITHKEEPING THE NATIONSAFE.

00:04:55:35“THE GUYSARE PREPARED TO BE HERE TO BEA PART OF WHATCAPTAIN BILL DOWDY SAYS AFTERSETTLING IN MONDAY NIGHT-TUESDAY WILL BE ALL ABOUTPREPARING FOR THEIR TASK.00:03:30:43“ITPARADE ROUTE SECURITY AND SITESECURITY.

SOME OF THE THINGS ICANSTUFF WEPAST” DOWDY WAS ALSO PART OFTHE TEAM THAT WENT TO DC I2016TRAINING- THATBACK TO USE FOR THISINAUGURATION.

FOR NOW- HENOTICES ONE IMMEDIATEDIFFERENCE FROM THEIR LASTVISIT& THE ENORMOUS MILITARYPRESENCEDEFINITELY A NEW STRATEGY.THEREHERE THAN THERE WAS IN 2016”00:02:11:30“THIS TIME,THEYPART OF THE CAPITAL” THIS WASEXPECTED- PARTLY AS A RESPONSETO THE JANUARY 6TH VIOLENCETHE CAPITOL.

00:02:42:06“LISTEN, ITTAKE SECURITY SERIOUSLY”DOWDY SAYS THEYLOCAL SUPPORT“THERE HAVE BEEN MANY OF THEEMPLOYEES AT THE HOTELTHANKING US FOR COMING,THANKING US FOR OUR SERVICE.THERE WERE PEOPLE TAT THEAIRPORT TODAY THANKING US FOOUR SERVICE” AND HE SAYS HISTEAM IS GRATEFUL FOR THEOPPORTUNITY TO BE THE ONLYLOCAL AGENCY TO RESPOND TO THESECURITY NEED- BRINGING BACKSKILLS HE SAYS WILL ULTIMATELYHELP BETTER PROTECT OUCOMMUITY.

00:00:52:45“ITHONOR TO BE HERE.

ITHONOR TO TAKE PART IN IT.

NOMATTER WHAT SIDE OF THEPOLITICAL SPECTRUM YOUTHIS IS AN HISTORICAL EVENT,”MM NC 5