Politics are causing a surge in gun sales

EARLIER THIS YEAR-- GUN SHOPS BELIEVED COVID WAS THE REASON THEY SAW A SPIKE IN SALES. AND NOW-- THEYRE SAYING POLITICS IS CAUSING A SECOND SURGE. FOR MANY OF US THE IMAGES OF THE ATTACK AT THE CAPITOL ARE BURNED INTO OUR BRAINS. THE VIOLENCE SHAKING THE NATION AND WHILE SOME ASK, 'WHAT WOULD I DO IF THAT HAPPENED NEAR MY HOME?' OTHERS ARE buying guns and planning to ask questions later. SOT: MARK FIACABLE, OWNER FLORIDA FFL: Since the election and since the stuff that happened at the beginning of the month in the Capitol and the inauguration coming up and stuff, people have really been scrambling to find what's left of the guns and ammunition. AND THEIR LEAVING MANY GUN SHOPS IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA WITH LITTLE TO NO SUPPLIES ALL BECAUSE OF A POLITICS THAT'S GONE WRONG TO SOME PEOPLE. IN THE LAST FEW WEEKS SOUTHWEST FLORIDA GUN SHOPS HAVE SEEN POLITICAL PANIC TURN INTO PANIC BUYING OF GUNS. SOT: MARK FIACABLE, OWNER FLORIDA FFL: People are afraid.

They see that happening and they don't know what's going to happen going forward. THE FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION PERFORMED OVER 39 MILLION FIREARM BACK GROUND CHECKS LAST YEAR, 11 MILLION MORE THAN 2019, AND THAT MASSIVE INCREASE IS AIDED A SHORTAGE OF FIREARMS. And everyone is looking for ammunition, its flying off the shelves even faster than the guns. SOT: MARK FIACABLE, OWNER FLORIDA FFL: We get dozens of phone calls and stop ins to the store a day of people looking for just ammunition and they cant find it anywhere.

And so its just like the toilet paper run.

Everybody gets afraid that they're not going to be able to get any so when they do fine it, they take all of it. EMPTY SHELVES AND EMPTY HANDED BUYERS ARE THE NORM NOW A DAYS AS THE LOW SUPPLY FROM MANUFACTURERS CANT MEET THE HIGH DEMAND. AND AS THE CHAOS CONTINUES AND CONCERNS FOR SAFETY RISE WITH THE START OF A NEW GOVERNMENT ON THE HILL, FICABLE SAYS HE DOESNT SEE THE SHORTAGE ENDING ANYTIME SOON. SOT: MARK FIACABLE, OWNER FLORIDA FFL: You hear things about what the new administration might try to do to limit gun purchases, to limit magazines, to regulate to make it harder to get things. And then that makes people even more afraid.

They want to