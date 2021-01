Thornberry hits out at government over Universal Credit

Labour cabinet minister Emily Thornberry has said that a decision not to extend the £20-a-week uplift in Universal Credit during a pandemic would be “outrageous”.

It comes after Number 10 told Conservative MPs to abstain on a non-binding vote in the Commons on Monday evening to extend the uplift.

Report by Jonesia.

