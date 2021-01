Salman Khan announces release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in theatres

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has confirmed that his upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be releasing in theatres this year.

The actor said the movie will be released on Eid 2021.

The movie was earlier scheduled to release on the OTT platform, as per reports.

Salman took to social media and shared a post where he announced the release of his upcoming movie.

The movie also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

