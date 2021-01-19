From SRK to Ranveer Singh, B-town celebs react to Team India's historic victory

From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh, Bollywood stars expressed their jubilance after the Indian cricket team on Tuesday secured a historic Test series win against Australia.
#TeamIndia #BCCI #Indiancricketteam
From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh, Bollywood stars expressed their jubilance after the Indian cricket team on Tuesday secured a historic Test series win against Australia.
#TeamIndia #BCCI #Indiancricketteam
Remember Ranveer Singh posting a clean-shaven look on social media tagging himself as "Entertainer for Hire"? It seems the actor..
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's love and admiration for each other has evidently increased. Apart from their adorable outings,..