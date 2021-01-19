James Comey: Riots Are U.S. Chernobyl

Former FBI Director James Comey gave an interview to the Guardian.

In the interview he eviscerated President Donald Trump, his supporters, and the Republican Party.

He described the pro-Trump riot at the Capitol as the US's "Chernobyl." Comey said the riots were the result of a breakdown in the country's checks and balances caused by Trump.

Comey has been forthright about the president in recent days.

According to Business Insider Comey has reservations about giving Trump post-presidential intelligence briefings.