‘Nasal vaccine for Covid identified, could be a game changer’: Government

Health Ministry gave an update about India’s Covid vaccination drive and said that over 4.50 lakh people were vaccinated till this morning.

‘Active cases in the country stands at around 2 lakhs after seven months and the number is declining.

After eight months, daily number of deaths is less than 140,’ health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

‘0.18% adverse events have been reported following immunisation and 0.002% of the vaccinated people were hospitalised following immunization,’ Bhushan added.

Meanwhile, Dr VK Paul confirmed that a nasal vaccine for Covid had been identified and it would be game changer if it does work.

