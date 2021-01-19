Skip to main content
Customize your donuts at this made-to-order donut shop

Dipped Doughnuts is bringing the taste of customizable and freshly made-to-order doughnuts to New Jersey.

The unique concept and one of a kind experience is giving customers the opportunity to create their own unique flavors.

“We’re not a traditional shop where you come in and point at the shelf to pick out your doughnuts.

We’re more of an experience and it all starts off with making your own combinations,” said Alaa Qandeel, Co-owner of Dipped Doughnuts.

From Nutella to cereals to hot fudge drizzle, customers can choose and create their doughnuts from a variety of mouth-watering toppings and drizzles.

The shop which opened right at the beginning of the pandemic has been able to stay in business by pivo...

