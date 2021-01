BOSS LEVEL Movie (2021) - Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts, Frank Grillo, Michelle Yeoh

BOSS LEVEL Movie (2021) Official Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A retired special forces officer is trapped in a never ending time loop on the day of his death.

Director: Joe Carnahan Writers: Chris Borey, Eddie Borey, Joe Carnahan Starring Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts, Frank Grillo, Michelle Yeoh, Ken Jeong, Annabelle Wallis