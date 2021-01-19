'Wonka' Prequel Set for 2023 Release

According to Warner Bros., the movie will focus on "a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world’s most famous chocolate factory.".

'Paddington' director Paul King and 'Harry Potter' producer David Heyman signed on for the project.

Gene Wilder portrayed the infamous character in 1971's 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.'.

Johnny Depp tried his hand at playing the squirrely chocolatier in a 2005 reboot directed by Tim Burton.

It is not yet known who will portray Willy Wonka in the prequel.

'Wonka' is slated to hit theaters March 17, 2023