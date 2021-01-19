Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' Tops the Hot 100 and Joe Biden's Inauguration | Billboard News
Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" scores the top spot on the Hot 100 and she reacts to the exciting news.

Plus, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and more artists are set for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' Inauguration.