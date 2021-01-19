Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' Tops the Hot 100 and Joe Biden's Inauguration | Billboard News

Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" scores the top spot on the Hot 100 and she reacts to the exciting news.
Plus, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and more artists are set for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' Inauguration.
Lady Gaga is set to perform at the Biden-Harris Inauguration, Ariana Grande reveals she's tapping Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion..
