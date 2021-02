Pixar Popcorn Season 1

Pixar Popcorn Season 1 Trailer - Get ready for Pixar Popcorn, a collection of mini-shorts starring your favorite Pixar characters in all-new stories.

The collection of 10 mini shorts features characters from Pixar favorites like “Toy Story,” “Finding Nemo,” “Cars” and “The Incredibles” in all-new, bite-size stories created by Pixar Animation Studios’ talented animators.