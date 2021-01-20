Calm Before (2021) - Vanessa Ore, Michael Lombardi, David Bianchi

Calm Before (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Gia and Shane book a stay with an Airbnb in hopes of healing their fractured marriage.
The eccentric homeowner, Helen, greets them and reveals a ghost story that comes with the house.
That evening, as a storm rages and the guests are trapped inside, Gia begins to unravel.
Flashbacks mix with the present and soon Gia wonders what is real and what isn’t.
Director: Tara Lynn Marcelle Producer: Marisol Feliciano Cotton Writer: Tara Lynn Marcelle Cast: Vanessa Ore, Michael Lombardi, David Bianchi