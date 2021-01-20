Joe Biden Arrives In Washington

President-elect Joe Biden arrived in Washington Tuesday to kick off his inaugural ceremonies.

The normally celebratory time comes at a dark and solemn moment in American history.

As the President-elect is preparing to take his oath of office, the US approaches 400,000 coronavirus deaths.

Biden has said he was inspired to run for President after watching President Trump's dismissive handling of the deadly virus.

Traditionally the outgoing President welcomes the incoming President and first lady at the North Portico.

Instead, Trump has asked staff to arrange a sendoff off at Joint Base Andrews with a red carpet, a Color Guard, and a 21-gun-salute.