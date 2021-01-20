NASA Extends Jupiter Probe's Mission Through 2025

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA — NASA has extended the mission of its Juno spacecraft exploring Jupiter to 2025, the space agency announced in a press release on Jan.

13.

Juno, which arrived at Jupiter on July 4, 2016, has already made important discoveries about Jupiter's interior structure, magnetic field and magnetosphere.

The four-year extension will allow Juno to explore the full Jovian system.

If all goes according to plan, the spacecraft will make multiple passes of Ganymede, Europa and Io, as well as Jupiter's rings.