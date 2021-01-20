Trump bids farewell, praises himself for not starting wars but doesn't name Biden in wishes|Oneindia

As the dramatic term of US President Donald Trump comes to an end, he finally leaves peacefully with a farewell message.
Trump released his last message before leaving office, wishing the new administration good luck without naming Biden.
Trump said in a video message, This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous.
We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck - a very important word.
In the video Trump noted Middle East peace deals his administration brokered and lauded his foreign policy agenda.
#USPresident #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden