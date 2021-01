Watch: 'BJP' supporters chant 'desh ke gaddaron ko' slogan Bengal roadshow

BJP supporters raised "desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalo ko" slogan during a party rally in Chandannagar area in West Bengal's Hooghly on January 20.

The same slogan was raised by Union Minister Anurag Thakur during campaigning for Delhi assembly elections last year.

Bengal is going for polls in the mid of 2021.