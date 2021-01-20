Volunteers mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day with North Nashville tree planting event

Dozens of volunteers gathered on the Fisk University campus this week to help plant dozens of trees in an event that Fisk leaders said continued the university's history of social justice.
6am-2021-01-20
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
6am-2021-01-20
Dozens of volunteers gathered on the Fisk University campus this week to help plant dozens of trees in an event that Fisk leaders said continued the university's history of social justice.
6am-2021-01-20
With messages and curriculum inspired by both Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and a strong feeling of division in the United States,..