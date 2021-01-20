Police close down illegal house party in London

Police say they have made three arrests after shutting down an illegal house party in London on January 15.“Three arrests were made for possession of a class B substance, breach of coronavirus legislation and assault on an emergency worker,” the Metropolitan Police have said.It is reported that around 40 people were at the party, at a house that had been rented on Airbnb.

Police say three officers were injured, including one officer who had a finger broken.The party was one of numerous COVID breaches reported by police, who said they issued 140 fines, amounting to £39,000 in the boroughs of Tower Hamlets and Hackney alone in just two days last week.Credit: Metropolitan Police Service via Storyful