Trump Grants Clemency to Lil Wayne and Kodak Black

The rappers were two of 143 people that Trump granted clemency to on his last full day in office.

Last month, Lil Wayne pleaded guilty to carrying an illegal, loaded handgun on a private plane in December of 2019.

He was facing up to 10 years in prison.

Wayne was an advocate for Trump and his criminal justice reform program during his 2020 presidential campaign.

In August of 2019, Kodak Black pleaded guilty to two counts of falsifying written documents to "unlawfully acquire firearms.".

In November of 2019, Black was convicted and sentenced to nearly four years in prison.

Other high-profile people who were granted clemency include Steve Bannon, Kwame Kilpatrick, Anthony Levandowski and many more