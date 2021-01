Supreme Court Hit With Bomb Threat

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court received a bomb threat during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony.

"The Court received a bomb threat, the building and grounds were checked out, and the building is not being evacuated," a Supreme Court spokesperson said.

There's increased security in Washington, DC, for Biden's inauguration following the Capitol riot on January 6.

Business Insider says the court was closed to the public on Wednesday due to COVID-19, and was not evacuated