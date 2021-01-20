Missing parrot reunited with owner after flying into teen's bedroom during lesson

An escaped pet parrot was reunited with its owner FIVE MONTHS after it went missing when it flew into a teenager's bedroom and disrupted an online school lesson.

Rosco the Quaker parrot was found two miles away from his home in Northampton having somehow survived a cold British winter in the wild.

The South American native bird disappeared in August leaving 13-year-old owner Tianna Coulson devastated and she gave up hope of ever seeing him again.

But on Monday (18/1) mum-of-two Philippa Plater was left amazed when she heard a noise coming from above her porch and discovered a parrot perched outside.