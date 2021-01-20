Wednesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Paper & Forest Products

Leading the group were shares of Taylor Morrison Home, up about 8.4% and shares of Tri Pointe Group up about 8% on the day.

In trading on Wednesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.1%.

Also showing relative strength are paper & forest products shares, up on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led by Mercer International, trading up by about 8.1% and Norbord, trading up by about 5.2% on Wednesday.