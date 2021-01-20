Democrat Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the United States on Wednesday, vowing to end the 'uncivil war' in a deeply divided country reeling from a battered economy and a raging coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 Americans.
President Biden calls for end to 'uncivil war'
Credit: Reuters Studio
