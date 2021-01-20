Joe Biden Is Sworn in as 46th President of the US

President Joe Biden was administered the oath of office by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday.

Biden took the oath of office just two weeks after the storming of the U.S. Capitol, which he referenced in his inaugural address.

This is America’s day.

This is democracy’s day ... democracy has prevailed, President Joe Biden, Inaugural Address, via 'The New York Times'.

President Biden called for "unity" in the face of some of the most significant economic and health challenges the U.S. has ever faced.

Few people in our nation’s history have been more challenged or found a time more challenging or difficult than the time we’re in now, President Joe Biden, Inaugural Address, via 'The New York Times'.

To overcome these challenges, to restore the soul and secure the future of America, requires so much more than words and requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy: unity, President Joe Biden, Inaugural Address, via 'The New York Times'.

The president stated, "politics doesn’t have to be a raging fire, destroying everything in its path.".

This is a great nation.

We are good people.

And over the centuries, through storm and strife, in peace and in war, we’ve come so far.

, President Joe Biden, Inaugural Address, via 'The Washington Post'.

But we still have far to go, President Joe Biden, Inaugural Address, via 'The Washington Post'.

And together we shall write an American story of hope, not fear, of unity, not division, of light, not darkness, President Joe Biden, Inaugural Address, via 'The Washington Post'.

A story of decency and dignity, love and healing, greatness and goodness, President Joe Biden, Inaugural Address, via 'The Washington Post'.

May this be the story that guides, the story that inspires us, and the story that tells age is yet to come, President Joe Biden, Inaugural Address, via 'The Washington Post'