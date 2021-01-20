Stocks Set Records as Biden Becomes 46th President

The Dow closed up nearly 250 points on Wednesday ... ... in anticipation that newly sworn-in President Joe Biden will prioritize an increase in spending to inject life into the U.S. economy.

A day of history and hope, of renewal and resolve.

America has been tested anew and America has risen to the challenge, President Joe Biden, via MSN Money.

Intraday trading hit record highs for both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500.

The stock market also responded favorably to statements made on Tuesday by Janet Yellen, President Biden's nominee for Treasury secretary.

Yellen told Congress that more needed to be done to turn the tide of recession for the U.S. economy.

Chris Larkin, Managing Director for E*Trade, says the market is likely eyeing additional stimulus checks.

Trump leaving office certainly removes a market-moving wild card ... , Chris Larkin, Managing Director for E*Trade, via MSN Money.

... but the market is likely setting its sight more on the prospects of stimulus than anything else, Chris Larkin, Managing Director for E*Trade, via MSN Money