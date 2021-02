Fans Slam Kim Kardashian

People are slamming Kim Kardashian West for calling life "paradise" as the US struggles with a record number of coronavirus deaths.

On Tuesday, the reality star captioned a bikini photo, "This is more than life...this is paradise." According to Business Insider she appeared to be quoting Jeremih's song "Paradise." Online commenters called her out for seemingly ignoring the worsening pandemic.